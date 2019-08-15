Home

Grady's Family Funeral Directors (Hayling Island)
23 Mengham Road
Hayling Island, Hampshire PO11 9BG
023 9246 3828
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00
Thomas à Becket Church
Warblington
Burial
Following Services
Thomas à Becket Church
Warblington
Philip Colbourne Notice
Colbourne Philip James
'Jim' Jim passed away on
Friday 2nd August 2019,
peacefully at home in Emsworth
after a short illness.
He leaves behind his loving wife Mary and sons Robin and Stephen.
Jim formerly of Chichester and Farnham, was an active member of the Emsworth community.
His funeral service and burial will take place at Thomas à Becket Church, Warblington on Thursday 22nd August at 12noon. Family flowers only, donations to the Rosemary Foundation, c/o Grady's Funeral Directors,
Hayling Island.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 15, 2019
