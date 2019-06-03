Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funerals Ltd (Lee-on-the-Solent)
175 High street
Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire PO13 9BX
023 9307 4483
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:15
Porchester Crematorium, South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Rackliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Rackliff

Notice Condolences

Peter Rackliff Notice
RACKLIFF Peter Geoffrey Passed away peacefully on 13th May, aged 94.

Peter served in the RAF during WW2 before joining the Met Office.
He and his wife settled in this area to enjoy their remaining retirement years. Peter was much loved by family and friends, who will treasure many memories.

A service in celebration of Peter's long life, will be held at Porchester Crematorium, South Chapel, on Monday, 10 June 2019 at 11.15am.
All those who knew Peter will be made most welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for the Lewy Body Society may be given at the Crematorium or sent by cheque (payable to The Lewy Body Society) to Ruby Funerals,
175 High St, Lee-on-the-Solent,
PO13 9BX.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices