|
|
|
RACKLIFF Peter Geoffrey Passed away peacefully on 13th May, aged 94.
Peter served in the RAF during WW2 before joining the Met Office.
He and his wife settled in this area to enjoy their remaining retirement years. Peter was much loved by family and friends, who will treasure many memories.
A service in celebration of Peter's long life, will be held at Porchester Crematorium, South Chapel, on Monday, 10 June 2019 at 11.15am.
All those who knew Peter will be made most welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for the Lewy Body Society may be given at the Crematorium or sent by cheque (payable to The Lewy Body Society) to Ruby Funerals,
175 High St, Lee-on-the-Solent,
PO13 9BX.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 3, 2019
Read More