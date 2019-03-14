Home

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
13:45
Portchester Crematorium
Nightingale Peter John Passed away peacefully in Jubilee House on 5th March aged 80 years.
A service in celebration of Pete's life will be held on Wednesday 20th March, 1.45pm at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Pete are
very welcome to attend.
No flowers by request although donations are being gratefully
received for 'Prostate Cancer UK',
and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 14, 2019
