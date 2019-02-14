|
Musselwhite Peter 30/10/34 - 03/02/19
Pete, my Forever Love
You were my world,
what will I do without you?
I love you so much.
You will be with me sweetheart always.
I will carry you in my heart forever.
Your broken-hearted Pat x x
Loving Dad to Sally, Neil and Sharon
and Grandad to Charlene, Steven and Holly. Also Great Grandsons Brandon and Tyler
We love you Grandad x
Thank you so much to QA Hospital and Hamilton House.
We cannot give you praise enough for all your care to Peter - Bless you all x
Funeral Service Portchester Crematorium Tuesday 19th February at 10:45am. Family flowers only and/or Donations to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 14, 2019
