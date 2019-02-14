Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:45
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Musselwhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Musselwhite


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Peter Musselwhite Notice
Musselwhite Peter 30/10/34 - 03/02/19

Pete, my Forever Love
You were my world,
what will I do without you?
I love you so much.
You will be with me sweetheart always.
I will carry you in my heart forever.
Your broken-hearted Pat x x

Loving Dad to Sally, Neil and Sharon
and Grandad to Charlene, Steven and Holly. Also Great Grandsons Brandon and Tyler
We love you Grandad x

Thank you so much to QA Hospital and Hamilton House.
We cannot give you praise enough for all your care to Peter - Bless you all x

Funeral Service Portchester Crematorium Tuesday 19th February at 10:45am. Family flowers only and/or Donations to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.