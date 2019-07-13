|
|
|
GRIFFITHS Peter Francis Charles Passed away on the 4th July at Hamble Heights Care Home, aged 92 after suffering with dementia for two years,
with his Daughter and Son at his side.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 25th July at 1.45 p.m. at Wessex Vale Crematorium, Bubb Lane, West End. Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, can be made to the Royal Institute of Navigation c/o Jonathan Terry Independent Funeral Directors,
101 Peartree Avenue, Bitterne, Southampton, SO19 7JJ.
Tel. 023 8043 4444
Published in Portsmouth News on July 13, 2019