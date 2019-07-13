Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jonathan Terry Independent Funeral Director (Southampton)
101 Peartree Avenue
Southampton, Hampshire SO19 7JJ
023 8043 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Griffiths
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Griffiths

Notice Condolences

Peter Griffiths Notice
GRIFFITHS Peter Francis Charles Passed away on the 4th July at Hamble Heights Care Home, aged 92 after suffering with dementia for two years,
with his Daughter and Son at his side.

The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 25th July at 1.45 p.m. at Wessex Vale Crematorium, Bubb Lane, West End. Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, can be made to the Royal Institute of Navigation c/o Jonathan Terry Independent Funeral Directors,
101 Peartree Avenue, Bitterne, Southampton, SO19 7JJ.
Tel. 023 8043 4444
Published in Portsmouth News on July 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.