|
|
|
ARNOLD PETER JAMES Aged 70 years old.
Passed away peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital on 7th August 2019
with his loving family around him.
He will be loved and missed by everyone that knew him.
Funeral Service is to take place on Friday 30th August at
Portchester Crematorium
South Chapel at 1.45pm.
Peter would have liked anyone attending his funeral to wear summer colours rather than black.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
The Air Ambulance C/o
Forever Together Funeral Care
197 Allaway Avenue
Paulsgrove,
Portsmouth PO6 4HG
Telephone 02392382444
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 14, 2019