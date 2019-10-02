|
|
|
Simpson Peggy Passed away peacefully on
18th September 2019, aged 94 years.
Much loved mother of Stephen,
Colin and Elaine.
Loving Nan of Richard, Hetty, Paul, Tanya, Dillon, Kati and Duncan.
She will be very sadly missed
by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium North Chapel on Monday 7th October 2019
at 3.15pm.
No flowers.
Paulsgrove Funeralcare,
181 Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove,
PO6 4HG. Telephone: 02392 372106
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 2, 2019