JONES Peggy Olive Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital
on 5th June 2019 aged 94 years.
Funeral service to be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 20th June at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only or donations,
if desired, payable to Rowans Hospice
c/o Barrells Funeral Directors,
380 London Road, Waterlooville
She will be sadly missed by
Steve and Karen,
Kathy and Brian and grandchildren
Louisa and John, Clare and Paul and
great grandchildren Jade,
Ashley and Dylan.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 10, 2019
