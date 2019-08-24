Home

HIBBARD Peggy Florence Isabella Passed away peacefully
on 7th August 2019, aged 94.
Much loved mother of Malcolm Walker. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Milton Cemetery on
Wednesday 28th August at 13:00. Flowers welcome. If desired,
donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Alzheimer's Society c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road, Eastney PO4 8DZ. Telephone: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 24, 2019
