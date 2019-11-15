|
|
|
Brocks Peggy
( Margaret ) Passed peacefully away on Monday 11th November 2019,
aged 99 years.
A much loved Mum, Nan and
Great Nan, who will be greatly
missed by all her family.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 26th November at
The Oaks Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant PO9 5NA at 3.15 pm.
The family have requested family flowers only with donations being received, if desired, via
our Just Giving Page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/
peggy-brocks.
On Peggy's request please wear bright colours to celebrate her life.
South Downs Funeral Service
13 The Square
Wickham
Hampshire
PO17 5JG
Tel: 01329 833920
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 15, 2019