South Downs Funeral Service Ltd (Wickham, Fareham)
13 The Square, Wickham, Fareham
Fareham, Hampshire PO17 5JG
01329 833920
Resources
Peggy Brocks Notice
Brocks Peggy
( Margaret ) Passed peacefully away on Monday 11th November 2019,
aged 99 years.
A much loved Mum, Nan and
Great Nan, who will be greatly
missed by all her family.

Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 26th November at
The Oaks Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant PO9 5NA at 3.15 pm.

The family have requested family flowers only with donations being received, if desired, via
our Just Giving Page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/
peggy-brocks.

On Peggy's request please wear bright colours to celebrate her life.

Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 15, 2019
