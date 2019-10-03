|
|
|
CHURCHILL Peggie Passed peacefully away
after a short illness on
27th September 2019,
aged 88.
Loving wife to Tom, Mother of Sally and Angela, Grandma, and Great Grandma. Private cremation.
Service of celebration for the life of Peggie on Wednesday 16th October at Holy Trinity Church, Fareham at 1pm. Family flowers only, donations for Naomi House & Jacksplace may be sent via our website www.coghlan.net/funeral-notices/
or directly to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham,
PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 3, 2019