GREENWAY Paul Herbert Paul passed away in
Kings College Hospital, London
on Tuesday 18th June, aged 76 years.
Paul was a very special and
much loved gentleman and
he will be very sadly missed
by his loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on
Thursday July 11th 2019 in
Portchester Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Flowers welcome from all and
donations if desired, can be made
by cheque, payable to
Alzheimer's Society and can either
be given to the Funeral Director
on the day or alternatively sent
c/o A G Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth,
Hampshire, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 4, 2019