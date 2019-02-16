Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00
Sacred Heart Church
Fareham
Paul Cubitt Notice
CUBITT Paul It is with great sadness and heartache that I announce that our family lost an amazing husband, dad and grandfather on the 6th February 2019. His funeral will take place on the
26th February 2019 at 11am at The Sacred Heart Church, Fareham then on to Portchester Crematorium and afterwards at The RNA Club, Fareham Road, Gosport. All are welcome to come and celebrate his life with us. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Children with Cancer UK or Help for Heroes.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 16, 2019
