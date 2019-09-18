|
Barker Paul John Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital on 8th September aged 82 years.
Beloved husband to Marion,
father (Pops) to Sally and Rachael
and grandfather of four (Poppy).
A service in celebration of Paul's life
will be held on Friday 4th October,
10.45am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Paul are
very welcome to attend and
colourful clothing is encouraged.
Family flowers only although donations are being gratefully received for the benefit of "Guide Dogs for the Blind" and "Macmillan Nurses" c/o the Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth
PO3 5EG (023) 92 665 795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 18, 2019