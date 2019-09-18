Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Barker

Notice Condolences

Paul Barker Notice
Barker Paul John Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital on 8th September aged 82 years.
Beloved husband to Marion,
father (Pops) to Sally and Rachael
and grandfather of four (Poppy).
A service in celebration of Paul's life
will be held on Friday 4th October,
10.45am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Paul are
very welcome to attend and
colourful clothing is encouraged.
Family flowers only although donations are being gratefully received for the benefit of "Guide Dogs for the Blind" and "Macmillan Nurses" c/o the Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth
PO3 5EG (023) 92 665 795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.