Carrells Funeral Service
4 Town Hall Road
Havant, Hampshire PO9 1AN
023 9298 7893
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:15
The Oaks Crematorium
Havant
Patrick O'Shea

Patrick O'Shea Notice
O'SHEA Patrick Joseph Passed away peacefully at Southlands Nursing Home, Havant on
23rd July 2019 aged 90 years.

He will be sadly missed by his loving
family and the friends made during
his long and happy life. Patrick was
one in a million, a loving Husband,
Dad, Grandad, and Great Grandad.

Funeral service will be held on
Monday 19th August 2019 in The
Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 12.15 pm.

Family flowers only please and
donations if desired, can be made
by cheque, payable to The Alzheimers Society and sent c/o
Carrells Funeral Service, 4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 6, 2019
