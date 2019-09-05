Home

Grady's Family Funeral Directors (Hayling Island)
23 Mengham Road
Hayling Island, Hampshire PO11 9BG
023 9246 3828
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
15:15
The Oaks
Havant
Patricia Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Patricia (Pat) Our wonderful Mum passed away on 26th August after a long illness. Gone to be with our Dad. You were the best Mum
we could have wished for, we will
love and miss you both every day.
Your devoted son Robert & Mirella
and daughter Helen & Chris.

We will remember Mum at
The Oaks, Havant on Friday 13th September at 3.15pm and
afterwards at the Langstone Hotel.
Flowers or donations if desired to their chosen charity c/o Grady's Funeral Directors, Hayling Island.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 5, 2019
