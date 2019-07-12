|
Stanley Patricia Anne
previously Smith
née Hansford Aged 74 years,
of Dickens Road, Portsmouth,
who moved to Ellesmere Port,
passed away peacefully at home on
5th of July with her family around her.
She was a devoted Wife, Sister, Mum, Nan and Great Nanna.
We will treasure the memories we made together, the laughter and the tears, you were the heart and soul of the family and we know that you will forever watch over us all.
Forever missed from your beloved Husband Allan and your Children Karen, Gary, Shirley, Jason, Victoria and Donna and their families.
Sweet dreams xxxxxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on July 12, 2019