SEAMAN Patricia 'Pat' Passed away peacefully in
QA Hospital on the 8th December 2019, aged 80 years.
A service in celebration of Pat's life will be held on Friday 20th December 2019, 10:45am at Portchester Crematorium. All who knew Pat are very welcome to attend. Family flowers only please, although donations are being gratefully received for The 'Portsmouth Hospitals Charity', and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
25-29 Park Parade, Havant, PO9 5AA
(023) 92 477190 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 13, 2019