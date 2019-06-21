|
ROBERTSON Patricia "Paddy" Passed peacefully away in
Q A Hospital, Cosham on
6th June 2019, aged 92.
Funeral Service to be held in her memory at The Church of
The Resurrection, Drayton on
Thursday 4th July at 1.30 p.m
followed by a short Committal Service in Portchester Crematorium,
North Chapel at 2.45 Family flowers only. Any Donations for The British Heart Foundation; enquiries to Drayton Funeralcare, 252 Havant Road, Drayton, Portsmouth, Tel: 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on June 21, 2019
