HARRIS Patricia Lillian 1944 - 2019
A dearly loved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at home on 4th August
in the arms of her family.
Selfless and compassionate,
during her lifetime she always
cared for others, how lucky we
were to be a part of her life.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Love Paul, Jamie, Chris and family xxx
Funeral service will be at
Portchester Crematorium,
28th August, 11.15. Flowers to:
Searsons, Copnor Road. Donations
to Macmillan Cancer Support.
My lovely sister and best friend.
I will love and miss you always.
See you in my dreams.
Love Olive and Mick xxxx
Dear Aunty Pat,
Sleep in peace, our love goes with you.
Love your nieces and nephews and family. Xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 14, 2019