FREWING Patricia Frances Sadly passed away on
18th February 2019.
She will be missed for her love, kindness and humour.
She leaves her family to join her family. Love always in our hearts.
Thanks for those precious memories, Mum, Nanny Pat.
Love from us all.
Funeral to be held on
Thursday 28th February 2019 at Portchester Crematorium at 11.15am. Flowers may be sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Road, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 23, 2019
