|
|
|
Edwards Patricia Joan Passed away July 7th 2019, aged 92 at QA Hospital.
Our thanks to the staff on E1 Ward,
the A & E Department and Paramedics. Pat, much loved and loving wife to John, mother to Fay and Paul, grandmother to Darren, Nina, Michael, Jack and Danny, great grandmother to Daisy, Jasmine and Arlo. Funeral to be held Friday 26th July, 12.15pm at The Oaks, Havant. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Salvation Army c/o
Lee Fletcher Funeral Directors,
12 The Pallant, Havant, PO6 1BE
Published in Portsmouth News on July 18, 2019