BRYANT Patricia Violet Sadly passed away on

16th February 2019,

aged 90 years.



Funeral Service to be held at

St James Church, Clanfield on Wednesday 20th March at 10.45am, following by the cremation at

The Oaks, Havant Crematorium.



Flowers or donations to The Rosemary Foundation would be most welcome. Donations can be made via cheque made payable to the charity and sent c/o The Cooperative Funeralcare,

320 London Road, Waterlooville,

PO7 7DU or online at www.funeralcare.co.uk

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

In loving memory of our dear Mum, Gran and Great Granny.

Forever in our hearts and thoughts.

Reunited with Dad.

Love Wendy, Alex, Gillian, Philip

and girls x x x

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Cherished memories of our dear Mum, Gran, Great Gran.

Will live in our hearts forever.

Sleep peacefully, Mum.

Tricia, Dave, Louise, Chris,

Clare, Barry and families x x x

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

To our beloved Mum and Gran.

You will never be forgotten.

Always in our hearts and memories.

Night, night Mum. Love you forever.

Angela, Colin, Ian, Charlotte,

Kerry & Craig x x x

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The love and care you've given us

will shine through our lives forever.

Goodnight, God bless.

From Julie, Steve, Lisa & Lee,

Mark & Louise and family x x x

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

In loving memory of Pat,

one of the best.

Free from pain at last.

Will always be remembered with love.

From June, Kevin, Lorraine & Elly-Mae

