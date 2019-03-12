Home

Pat Moore

Pat Moore Memories
MOORE Pat Mum,
Not one day goes by
when you're forgotten,
Not one day when your love and gentleness are not missed,
We miss you.

But Mum, thank you for your love and support, for the happiness and home you gave us, a home filled with love, laughter and light.

You were so gentle, so loving,
so giving, a real Mum.
We miss you Mum but how lucky
we were to have you, a mum, a nan,
a great grandmother.
God Bless You Mum.

Christine, Kenny, Mary-Anne
and all the little ones you helped grow xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 12, 2019
