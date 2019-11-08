|
|
|
DAVIS Pansy Pamela Passed away peacefully at home on
30th October 2019, aged 90 years.
Loving Wife of 67 years to Laurie,
and beloved Mother and Nana.
Deeply loved and sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on Monday 18th November 2019 at 11.15am.
Wear a splash of purple
as an optional tribute.
Family flowers only, donations if desired can be made by cheque payable to Alzheimer's Society and
can be sent c\o A G Stapleford & Sons
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth
PO2 7JN Tel: 02392 671 444
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 8, 2019