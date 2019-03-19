Home

POWERED BY

Services
A H Freemantle Ltd (Southampton)
16 Middle Road
Southampton, Hampshire SO31 7GH
01489 885525
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela White

Notice Condolences

Pamela White Notice
White Pamela Marguerite Born 02/05/1932
Died 15/03/2019

Married to Ron for 67 years.
Mother to Mike & Christine.
Grandmother & Great Grandmother.
A stalwart of Emsworth Women's Institute for many years, she will be remembered and missed by so many.
Pam passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness.
Any donations in Pam's name please to
RSPB (Royal Society for Protection of Birds). Any enquiries to
Freemantle Funeral Directors
tel. 01489 885525
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A H Freemantle Ltd (Southampton)
Download Now