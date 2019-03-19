|
|
|
White Pamela Marguerite Born 02/05/1932
Died 15/03/2019
Married to Ron for 67 years.
Mother to Mike & Christine.
Grandmother & Great Grandmother.
A stalwart of Emsworth Women's Institute for many years, she will be remembered and missed by so many.
Pam passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness.
Any donations in Pam's name please to
RSPB (Royal Society for Protection of Birds). Any enquiries to
Freemantle Funeral Directors
tel. 01489 885525
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 19, 2019
