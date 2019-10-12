Home

Solent Funeral Services (Lee-On-The-Solent)
82-84 High Street
Lee-on-the-solent, Hampshire PO13 9DA
023 9271 7039
Pamela Jackson Notice
JACKSON Pamela Joan Passed away at Queen Alexandra Hospital on September 27th 2019,
aged 87 years.
Funeral Service is to take place on Thursday 17th October 2019, Portchester Crematorium at 10.00 am. Flowers are welcome, or donations,
if desired, may be made to the
Rowans Hospice.
Family have requested that everyone wear something blue.
All enquiries to Solent Funeral Services, 82-84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, PO13 9DA.
Tel: (02392) 717039
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 12, 2019
