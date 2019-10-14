|
Farrugia Pamela Yvonne Sadly passed away on
29th September 2019, aged 84.
Was much loved and will be sadly missed by all her family.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium,
Monday 21st October at 3:30pm.
Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made on Pamela's Tribute page at www.funeralcare.co.uk
or by cheque made payable to Portsmouth Hospital NHS Trust
can be sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157, Fratton Road, Portsmouth PO1 5ER
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 14, 2019