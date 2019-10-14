Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
15:30
Portchester Crematorium
Pamela Farrugia Notice
Farrugia Pamela Yvonne Sadly passed away on
29th September 2019, aged 84.
Was much loved and will be sadly missed by all her family.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium,
Monday 21st October at 3:30pm.
Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made on Pamela's Tribute page at www.funeralcare.co.uk
or by cheque made payable to Portsmouth Hospital NHS Trust
can be sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157, Fratton Road, Portsmouth PO1 5ER
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 14, 2019
