BLOWE Pamela Elizabeth
nee Parker
nee Stride Who sadly passed away in Queen Alexandra Hospital on the
21st March 2019, aged 86 years.
Pamela will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
A service of thanksgiving will take place on Tuesday 9th April 2019 in
St Thomas a Becket Church, Warblington at 12.00 Noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being received for Cancer Research UK.
Donations may be made by either going to Pamela's Just Giving page.
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/pamelablowe
or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 29, 2019
