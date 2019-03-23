Blowe Pamela Elizabeth

(née Parker, née Stride) This week the innings of an amazing Mother, Grandma, Wife, Friend came to its conclusion. In Bradman esque fashion, a great of the game bowled by an unexpected googly whilst playing her final match.

Pamela's life played out like a Federer match. She always seemed to get the ball back into play, but did so with style and class that allowed her to stay at the top of her game for so long. Similar to Federer, she also managed to mix up her play and was known to play the proverbial cross court smash

as the situation dictated.

Throughout her life, Pamela always managed to bowl great end after end. Whether it was the Avenue

Tennis & Squash Club, Manor Farm, Emsworth Bowls Club, Hampshire Cricket Club, Cancer Research or for the Stride Family; Pamela was able to regularly draw her woods into the jack and was not afraid to deliver a drive and to remove any blockers

from her goal.

Whilst losing such an influential figure will always be sad, Pamela's numerous achievements and long fulfilling life deserve to be celebrated. Like a great squash player who is always positioned on the T, Pamela will always be positioned in our hearts.

We will all miss her very much!