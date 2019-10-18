|
|
|
Bellinger Pamela Grace Passed away peacefully on
9 October 2019,
aged 92 years.
Beloved mum and grandma
of Claire and Connor.
Our hearts are broken but we take comfort that she is now reunited with her beloved Ron.
She will be very sadly missed
by all of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place at Drayton United Church and afterwards at Portchester Crematorium on Monday 11 November 2019 at 2.00pm. All who knew Pam are invited to attend the Church and Crematorium and join us for the Wake after and flowers are welcome.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 18, 2019