JENNINGS Oliver Timothy Our beloved son passed away on 5th June 2019,
aged 42 years.
Oliver was taken from us too soon.
He will be sadly missed by his loving family; Mum Sue, Dad Don, Sister Donna and Andrew and Amber and also his partner Zoe and Max. Rest in peace our loving son.
Funeral to be held at The Oaks Crematorium on Friday 21st June at 12.15pm. No dark clothing please. Family flowers only, but donations to either the Brain Tumour Charity or Wessex Neurological Centre may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU
Tel: 01329 282711 or made online via www.olli.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on June 8, 2019
