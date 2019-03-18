|
|
|
Plevey Olive Passed away peacefully on
6th March, aged 76 years.
Much loved wife of Edgar
and loving sister of the
Davies Family of St Clears.
She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.
Funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd April at 10:15.
Family flowers only
If desired, donations payable
by cheque to Dementia UK
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
52 London Road, North End, PO2 0LN
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 18, 2019
