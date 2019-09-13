Home

PHILLIPS Norman Passed away peacefully on Sunday 1st September,
aged 88 years. Much loved Father of Stephen, Mark and Kevin.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Portchester Crematorium on Thursday 26th September at 15.30.
Family flowers only, but donations
if desired to The RMA. These can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or sent c/o Paulsgrove Funeralcare, 181 Allaway Avenue, Portsmouth, PO6 4HG.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 13, 2019
