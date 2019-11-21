|
|
|
CLARKE Norman George Peacefully on 13th November 2019
at Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Beloved husband of the late Joan, loving father of Rosemary and
Simon, cherished brother of Stella, dear father-in-law to Robert and Samantha and proud Grandad to Eleanor and Daniel.
Funeral service at Fareham Methodist Church, Kings Road, Fareham on Wednesday 27th November 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations in lieu, if desired, to The Rowans Hospice, c/o Taylor & Wallis Funeral Directors, 125/127 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire. PO16 9UF.
Norman requests mourners to
wear light-coloured clothes.
Floral button-holes welcome.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 21, 2019