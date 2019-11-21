Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Wallis
125-127 West Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UF
02392 378824
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:30
Fareham Methodist Church
Kings Road
Fareham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Clarke

Notice Condolences

Norman Clarke Notice
CLARKE Norman George Peacefully on 13th November 2019
at Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Beloved husband of the late Joan, loving father of Rosemary and
Simon, cherished brother of Stella, dear father-in-law to Robert and Samantha and proud Grandad to Eleanor and Daniel.
Funeral service at Fareham Methodist Church, Kings Road, Fareham on Wednesday 27th November 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations in lieu, if desired, to The Rowans Hospice, c/o Taylor & Wallis Funeral Directors, 125/127 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire. PO16 9UF.
Norman requests mourners to
wear light-coloured clothes.
Floral button-holes welcome.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -