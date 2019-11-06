|
|
|
DAVIS Norma
(née Hewett) Passed away peacefully at Aquarius Nursing Home
on Thursday 31st October 2019,
aged 93 years.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Portsea
On Monday 18th November at 2.00 pm
followed by interment at
Milton Cemetery.
Flowers welcome to
Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth
02392 824831
Dear Mum,
our memories will never fade.
You will always be in our hearts.
Reunited with Dad after 62 years,
Love you Mum,
your loving son John, June and family xxx
In loving memory of a dear Mum.
Reunited with Dad
who you missed so much.
Never forgotten, sleep peacefully.
Your ever-loving son Jeff xxx
Mum, we will all miss you so much.
You have been both Mum and Dad to us for so long.
Now at rest with Dad. God Bless,
Steve, Tracey and family xxx
Mum, we know we were your world and you were ours.
God Bless. Reunited with Dad at last.
Love Andrew, Jane and family xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 6, 2019