A G Stapleford & Sons
6 Powerscourt Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 7JN
023 9298 4828
Noreen Winslade

Noreen Winslade Notice
Winslade Noreen Ann Mary Passed away peacefully on 15th November 2019, at Queen Alexandra Hospital, aged 84 years with son Steven by her side. Noreen will be sadly missed by her loving son Steven and grandson Daniel.
No more pain or suffering Mum -
Rest in peace.
Funeral service will be held on Friday December 20th 2019 in Porchester Crematorium at 1.45pm. All family and friends welcome, flowers are welcome from all and can be sent
c/o AG Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth
PO2 7JN. Tel: 023 92671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 9, 2019
