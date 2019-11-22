Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Waterlooville
320 London Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7DU
02392 266105
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:45
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium
Nora Titmus
TITMUS Nora Eileen Passed away peacefully at
Latham Lodge Nursing Home on
14th November 2019, aged 93.
Funeral service to be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium, on Thursday 5th December at 10.45am. Family flowers only please but donations to either
Cancer Research UK or
Macmillan Cancer Support
would be most appreciated.
Donations can be made via cheque, made payable to the charity and sent c/o Cooperative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
Hants PO7 7DU
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 22, 2019
