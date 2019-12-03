|
|
|
WALMSLEY On 25th November 2019
Peacefully in
Southampton Hospital
Nicholas Simon 'Nick'
Aged 51 Years.
The beloved son of
Carole & Doug (deceased),
dearly loved brother of Cathrine,
brother in law of Paul,
dear uncle of Sean, Alex & Lauren
and sadly missed by all his
family & friends.
'Keep Rockin'
Funeral Service at St James' Church, Lostock Hall, Preston on
Thursday 12th December 2019 at 12.00 noon followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Cancer Research UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 3, 2019