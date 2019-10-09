Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
14:30
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium
Nicholas Jennings Notice
JENNINGS Nicholas Paul Passed away peacefully at home
on Sunday 29th September 2019,
aged 40 years. A very special and much loved partner to Natalie, and wonderful father to Jessica, Sarah and Sienna.
He will be loved and remembered
every day xxx.

Funeral service to be held at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October at 2.30pm, followed
by drinks to celebrate his amazing life at The Churchillian. All friends and family welcome. Family flowers only
please. Donations, if desired,
to Natalie towards the funeral.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 9, 2019
