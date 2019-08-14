|
|
|
BARNES NAN Aged 81 years old.
Passed away Peacefully at Latham Lodge Nursing Home on 10th August 2019
She will be loved and missed by everyone that knew her, especially Cherie, Theresa and Phillip.
Funeral Service is to take place on Friday 23rd August at Portchester Crematorium South Chapel at 10am.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Portsmouth Downs Syndrome Association
C/o Forever Together Funeral Care
197 Allaway Avenue
Paulsgrove
Portsmouth
PO6 4HG
Telephone 02392382444
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 14, 2019