Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00
Portchester Crematorium South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Nan Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nan Barnes

Notice Condolences

Nan Barnes Notice
BARNES NAN Aged 81 years old.
Passed away Peacefully at Latham Lodge Nursing Home on 10th August 2019
She will be loved and missed by everyone that knew her, especially Cherie, Theresa and Phillip.
Funeral Service is to take place on Friday 23rd August at Portchester Crematorium South Chapel at 10am.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Portsmouth Downs Syndrome Association
C/o Forever Together Funeral Care
197 Allaway Avenue
Paulsgrove
Portsmouth
PO6 4HG
Telephone 02392382444
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.