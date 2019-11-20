Home

M Coghlan Ltd (Fareham)
Westbury Road
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7XU
01329 282711
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:00
Sacred Heart Church
Committal
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:45
Portchester Crematorium
WILLIAMS Myra Passed away peacefully on Saturday the 2nd of November, aged 92. Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all and forever in our hearts. The funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Church on
Thursday 28th November at 12.00pm, followed by a committal at
Portchester Crematorium at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in Myra's memory to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance or The Rowans Hospice may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 20, 2019
