McDONAGH
Myles Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital on 24th November aged 70 years.
You will be sadly missed,
thank you for the friendship
and memories my kids have of you.
A long time friend and a great guy
to have known, we have had some fun as we got older. Now you have sadly passed you will be in our hearts forever,
we have so many wonderful memories.
Love from Steve, Maria & family xxx
A service in celebration of Myles' life will be held on Thursday 12th December, 12:45pm in the North Chapel at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Myles are very
welcome to attend.
Flowers are being gratefully received and can be sent to The Searson Family Funeral Service, 319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth, PO3 5EG (023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 6, 2019