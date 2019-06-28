Home

CRAMP Muriel Passed away peacefully
on 10th June 2019
aged 87 years.

She will be greatly missed by her extended family. Rest in peace,
and reunited with her husband Danny.
God bless. Our thoughts are with you.
Sandra, Terry, Sharon and families.

Funeral service to take place
at Portchester Crematorium
on Wednesday 10th June at 1.15pm.

Flowers Welcome.

If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
68 St James's Road, Southsea,
PO5 4HZ. Telephone: 02392 823855
Published in Portsmouth News on June 28, 2019
