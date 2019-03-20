Home

Smith Monica Mary Passed away peacefully on
February 22nd 2019, aged 94.
Much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great-Grandma.
Who will be sadly missed by
her family and many friends.
A WI member.
Funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Wednesday, 27th March at 3.30pm.
Floral tributes or donations, if desired, made payable by cheque only
to Cancer Research UK can be
sent c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors, 13 St Georges Walk, Waterlooville
PO7 7TU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 20, 2019
