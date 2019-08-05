|
|
|
DRAPER Molly Ella Passed away peacefully in
Woodland Court Residential Home,
on Sunday 21st July aged 90 years.
Molly will be sadly missed by
her loving children and family.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 12th August in Portchester Crematorium at 10:30am.
All flowers welcome. Donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to Alzheimer's Society and
sent to C/o A G Stapleford & Sons,
10 West Street, Portchester,
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UZ.
Tel: 02392 000692
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 5, 2019