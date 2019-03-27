|
|
|
COMBEN (nee Jones)
Molly Ann Passed away peacefully
on March 20th, aged 80.
Much loved mother of Kim, Cindy
and Rhonda, loving grandmother
of Darren, Joey, Jay, Sadie, Tommy
and Eliza.
She will be very sadly missed
by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel at 12.15 on Monday April 15th.
Flowers welcome.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
The Rowans Hospice c/o
Paulsgrove Funeralcare,
181 Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove,
PO6 4HG. Telephone: 02392 372106.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More