CAWTE Molly Rose

(nee Rumble) Passed away peacefully at Emsworth House Nursing Home on 31st January 2019,

aged 89 years.

The dearly loved mother of Steve, Martin and Chris, grandmother of Hannah, Matthew, Tom and Adam

and great grandmother of Sunny Blue. A wonderful lady who will be missed so much and remembered always by all of her family and friends.

Our grateful thanks go to the lovely team at Emsworth House for the

care and friendship shown to Molly over the past three years.

A service in celebration of Molly's life will be held on Thursday 28th February 2019 at Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel at 1.45pm.

Pastel colours were a particular favourite of Molly's, so please feel free to wear a small item of pink clothing or an accessory for the service as an affectionate tribute.

Molly loved flowers, so they are most welcome, or if preferred donations to the People's Dispensary for

Sick Animals (PDSA).

Both can be sent c/o M Coghlan Ltd, Funeral Directors, Westbury Road, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7XU. Telephone 01329 282711