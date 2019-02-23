Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
BANBURY Molly Louise Passed away after a short illness, in her 85th year on 10th February 2019 in
Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The dear mother of Sue, Martin, Stephen and Andrew; the cherished partner of Alan Mather and the
loving sister of Freddie.
Will be so sadly missed, but with
many happy memories.

Service at Portchester Crematorium on Monday 11th March at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired may be sent to the NSPCC
c/o Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road Portsmouth PO1 5PA

After the service, the family invite
her friends to join them for light refreshments at The Cormorant
Public House, Portchester.
......

BANBURY
Molly Louise

My darling Molly,
I miss you so much,
I will be thinking of you forever.
We were so happy together.
Sleep tight my angel,
Your ever loving Alan.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 23, 2019
