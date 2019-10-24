|
Seager Mollie Kathleen
Née Tucker Sadly passed away on Saturday 12th October 2019, aged 87.
Loving Mother to William and Jacqueline, grandmother
and great grandmother.
We all miss you so much.
A celebration of her life will be held
at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October at 2.30 pm. Gentlemen to wear a red tie.
Donations welcome to
the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester. PO16 9UF.
Tel: 02392 378824
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 24, 2019